Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions due to rise of COVID-19 cases

By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington is updating its visitation restrictions due to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the country and the delta variant.

Updated guidelines include the following:

  • Overnight visitors are not permitted at this time.
  • No one under the age of 18 is permitted to visit.
  • For inpatients (those admitted or currently in a hospital room), only one family member/support person may visit. The use of Personal Protective Equipment and infection control practices will be supervised by staff to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.
  • No visitors are allowed for inpatient COVID-19 cases

The complete visitor guidelines are available at Baptisthealth.com/Lexington. Some site specific variations will be communicated locally based on physical restrictions of waiting space or clinic space.

“Everyone at our hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, doctors, nurses, and other staff safe. These guidelines are in place for everyone, including those who have had a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Greg Repass, MD, vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services at Baptist Health Lexington.

UK Healthcare and CHI Saint Joseph have not made any changes, yet but both said they will be closely monitoring the situation to make any necessary adjustments.

