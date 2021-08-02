Baptist Health requiring remaining unvaccinated employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WKYT) - Baptist Health will require its remaining unvaccinated employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Officials tell us they are rolling out the vaccination plan due to the sharp rise in cases due to the delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated.
We’re told about 65 to 70 percent of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine. Details of the plans are still being shared with staff and the Baptist Health Medical Group.
Baptist Health officials say more details will be released later this week.
