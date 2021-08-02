Advertisement

Biles set to return to competition for balance beam final

The 2016 Olympic champion pulled out of competition a little over a week ago to focus on her mental health.
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles will at last return to Olympic competition Tuesday on Day 11 of the Tokyo Games.

The 2016 Olympic champion pulled out of competition a little over a week ago to focus on her mental health, but will return for the balance beam final in what will certainly be the highlight of NBC’s coverage. The men’s horizontal and parallel bars will also be decided.

It will be a big night at Olympic Stadium for American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. They are expected to race each other for the gold in the 400-meter hurdles.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

