Camacho-Quinn, Harrison win Gold, Silver in 100M hurdles

They were training partners together at the University of Kentucky.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, reacts after winning the women's 100-meters hurdles...
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, reacts after winning the women's 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold Sunday night in the 100-meter hurdles for Puerto Rico.

Her training partner at the University of Kentucky, Keni Harrison, won silver to give the Wildcats a 1-2 finish in Tokyo.

Harrison is the world record holder in this event and Camacho-Quinn set the Olympic record Saturday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

