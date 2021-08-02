Camacho-Quinn, Harrison win Gold, Silver in 100M hurdles
They were training partners together at the University of Kentucky.
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold Sunday night in the 100-meter hurdles for Puerto Rico.
Her training partner at the University of Kentucky, Keni Harrison, won silver to give the Wildcats a 1-2 finish in Tokyo.
Harrison is the world record holder in this event and Camacho-Quinn set the Olympic record Saturday in the semifinals.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.