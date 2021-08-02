Camacho-Quinn, Harrison win Gold, Silver in 100M hurdles

TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold Sunday night in the 100-meter hurdles for Puerto Rico.

Her training partner at the University of Kentucky, Keni Harrison, won silver to give the Wildcats a 1-2 finish in Tokyo.

Harrison is the world record holder in this event and Camacho-Quinn set the Olympic record Saturday in the semifinals.

FORMER @KentuckyTrack STARS WIN GOLD-SILVER.



