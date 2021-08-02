Carlisle Cattle Company & volunteers host cookout for Nicholas County Flood Victims, Responders

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kyle Crupper and the Carlisle Cattle Company organized a cookout Sunday evening at the new Carlisle National Guard Armory.

Hundreds of Nicholas County residents took a break from cleaning up the mess that Friday’s flood left behind and enjoyed a good meal with good company.

“We just want to show them that people and that anything we can do to help, we’re here to help and that’s what we want to do,” Crupper said. “We want to help this community get back on its feet.”

There has been a strong sense of unity flowing through Nicholas County during the recovery efforts. Volunteers from all over the region have shown their support in a variety of ways over the course of the weekend.

“All these counties are close-knit … Nicholas, Bourbon and Harrison have always worked together and come together,” said Chris Gillespie, a volunteer firefighter for Nicholas County.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand at the cookout to cook, shuck, grill, serve food and prepare to-go boxes. There was even a water slide for the kids.

“Tonight’s event is really appreciated,” Gillespie said. “Nobody expected it. It was a great thing for everybody.”

It was an arduous weekend for so many within the city of Carlisle and the greater Nicholas County community, so the opportunity to simply eat a meal with friends and family was cherished by Gillespie.

“It feels good just to sit down and eat, hadn’t done it in three days … we’ve just been going and going and going,” said Gillespie.

