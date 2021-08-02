Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels More Like September Than August

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our gorgeous weather pattern continues to take control and it’s flexing some early fall muscle across Kentucky and the entire region. This is bringing well below normal temps our way for the entire week. Can we get a few showers to join the party by the middle and end of the week? Yes.

Temps start our day deep into the 50s and may even flirt with record lows in a few spots. With mostly sunny skies and low humidity, highs are in the 70s.

Tuesday is very similar to today with 50s to start and upper 70s in the afternoon across the eastern half of the state. The west hits 80 or a bit above, but it’s still pretty awesome.

As our deep trough starts to pull away by the middle of the week, it leaves behind quite the upper level low spinning right on top of us.

This keeps our temps in the well below normal category during this time and may also spawn a few showers and storms, especially across the eastern half of the state.

Temps get closer to normal over the weekend.

