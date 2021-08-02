Advertisement

FCPS program helping kids look their best as they head to class

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A back to school program within Fayette County Public Schools helps kids look and feel their best heading into their first day of school.

It’s called Cuts and Curls. Organizers say a fresh hairdo can do wonders for a kid’s confidence.

“So, Cuts and Curls is a community event where we allow our students to come in and get free hairstyles and haircuts before the start of the school year,” said organizer Katina Brown organizer.

Brown say a simple trim or new style translates to confidence in the classroom.

“When you look good you feel good and you perform well,” Brown said. “So, we want all our kids to get their very best.”

“I guess take some of the stress off going to school stuff, because you know you feel better about yourself and how you look, said 9th grader Jadon Pritchett.

For parents, they can save $20 to $45.

“I think it’s better for parents because it’s easier instead of going out to pay to get your hair done, when it’s community that you can do for free,” said Ryli Payton, 9th grader.

Timesha Floyd is a braider. She says the pandemic put her business on pause.

“I was kind of stuck in the house a little bit and I couldn’t braid anybody’s hair,” Floyd said.

Now, past that stage, she and other hairstylist are happy to give their services away for free.

“Giving back it’s a wonderful feeling to make someone happy, let alone a child,” Floyd said.

Cuts and curls is in its third year. It was inspired by First Baptist Church Winchester and the late-Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk.

