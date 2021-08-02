Advertisement

Health leaders in Danville bracing for another wave of COVID-19

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Last fall and winter doctors and nurses braced themselves for surges of COVID-19 that came, then went away.

Ephraim McDowell admitted 25 COVID-19 patients in the month of June. There’s been 27 just in the past two weeks.

Jason Dean says doctors and nurses are preparing to see more patients at Ephraim McDowell, which draws from Boyle and five other counties.

“I say we had a dry run in January and we will probably see another run in October and November,” Dean said.

Leaders at the Boyle County Health Department say they are seeing a spike and it’s been increasing for two weeks now. One day they might see three or four positive cases, the next it may jump to 15 or 18, impacting all different ages.

The delta variant causes difficulty breathing in hospitalization cases, and loss of taste and smell for a lot who recover at home.

“And we are going to start seeing that. The more incident rate, the more hospitalization rate. With the unvaccinated population,” Dean said.

Dean says their positivity rate was less than 3% in June, but it was more than 9% in July.

Health leaders say they expect cases to increase even more once school starts back around in the middle of August.

