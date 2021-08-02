Advertisement

Ky. man arrested after high-speed chase through three counties

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after a high-speed chase through three counties.

According to the Menifee County Sheriffs Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle being driven by 31-year-old Joshua Baynum, of California, Ky., for traffic violations and suspicion of operating a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Baynum ignored the traffic stop, leading deputies on a 40-mile pursuit, which reached speeds around 120 MPH. The pursuit went through Montgomery County into Clark, ending in Winchester.

Baynum was forced to stop after Clark County deputies deployed a spike strip on I-64 where he continued for approximately two miles by vehicle then got out and ran after being forced to stop.

Baynum was caught after a brief foot. He was then placed into custody and taken to the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

