Man booked into Fayette Co. Detention Center on murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the Fayette County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Brandon Dockery was wanted for the murder of Raymar Webb.

Brandon Dockery. (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Dockery was booked into jail on Saturday.

Last week, a criminal complaint was also filed against Courtney Brown, who is accused of housing Dockery. An affidavit says Dockery was staying with her on Thirlstane Court.

Law enforcement found him at the home. During the encouter, they tased Dockery and shots were fired.

Dockery is facing charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and parole violation. He appeared in court Monday afternoon where a not guilty plea was entered for him. Bond for Dockery was also set at $510,000.

He is set to appear in court again on August 10.

