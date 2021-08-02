Many still without water in Powell County after water main break

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - After the heavy rain and flooding this past week, some folks in Powell County still don’t have water at their homes.

The water district says the issue is a break in a line to a water treatment plant. They had to wait for floodwaters to go down before they could start making repairs.

When the water ran out depends on where you live in Clay City. Powell’s Valley Water District first reported an outage on Saturday.

Some people we’ve talked to said they had water until Sunday morning.

“My daughter, she was out the night before and we just woke up yesterday morning and found out we had no water,” Lynn Gollihue said.

“Woke up about 3:00 that morning, I was going to take a shower to go to work and no water. Ain’t been none in it since,” Greg Banks said.

Emergency management has been dropping off shipments of water to the Water office. It didn’t take long for the second load to be claimed.

“Yesterday they wasn’t any stores at all that had any water around here. We went to Rural King in Winchester and bought water,” Banks said.

The water district said crews were unable to get that to break until floodwaters went down. They hope to have the water flowing to most of their customers by Tuesday. That means the people who picked up water Monday will have to make do with what they have.

“We’ll be out before the days over. Because we’ll have to use it for flushing toilets, and stuff like that,” Gollihue said.

The fire chief in Powell County told us they could give people water at the firehouse or even bring it to them if the need was urgent enough.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.