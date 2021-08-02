Advertisement

McLaughlin cruises in semis, advances to 400M hurdle finals

McLaughlin will go head-to-head with her rival Dalilah Muhammad Tuesday night at 10:30.
Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States crosses the line to win a heat of the women's 400-meter...
Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States crosses the line to win a heat of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin had the top time of 53.03 in Monday’s semifinals to advance to the finals of the 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin is the world record holder in the event and will go head-to-head with her rival Dalilah Muhammad Tuesday night at 10:30.

