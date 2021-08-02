Advertisement

OnStar stops stolen truck in Lexington, suspect arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they were able to catch a thief with the help of technology.

According to Lexington police, they were contacted Monday morning by police from Jessamine County about a stolen pickup from that county. They say OnStar was tracking the truck in Lexington.

Police spotted the truck on Winchester Road and tried to stop the driver, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed.

OnStar then disabled the vehicle.

We’re told the suspect ditched the truck on Bahama Road, in the Greenbrier neighborhood, and ran off.

Police found the man in a nearby field and took him into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

