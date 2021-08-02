Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Police tell us they were called to the area of Armstrong Mill Road and Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive male subject on the side of the road. He was later confirmed to be dead.
The coroner has since identified the victim as 22-year-old Jamar Patterson Jr. The coroner says Patterson died from a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.
No other details have been released.
There are no suspects at this time.
Delong Road was closed for a time Monday morning while police investigated.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.