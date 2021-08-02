Advertisement

Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive male subject on the side of the road. He was later confirmed to be dead.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called to the area of Armstrong Mill Road and Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive male subject on the side of the road. He was later confirmed to be dead.

The coroner has since identified the victim as 22-year-old Jamar Patterson Jr. The coroner says Patterson died from a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No other details have been released.

There are no suspects at this time.

Delong Road was closed for a time Monday morning while police investigated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time

Latest News

Madison County Schools not requiring masks for upcoming year
While people on Main Street work to repair the damage to their homes, the Craig family makes...
Nicholas Co. family dishing hot meals to neighbors cleaning up their homes after flash flooding
In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
WATCH | Lexington block party works to unify neighbors
WATCH | Lexington block party works to unify neighbors
Students' return to the classroom brings mixed concerns for parents.
Martin County Schools postpone first day of school