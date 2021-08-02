Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time

Latest News

Madison County Schools not requiring masks for upcoming year
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
While people on Main Street work to repair the damage to their homes, the Craig family makes...
Nicholas Co. family dishing hot meals to neighbors cleaning up their homes after flash flooding
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19