Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

The governor had a more serious tone during the briefing, saying “cutting to the chase, the delta variant is spreading like wildfire,” and added those who are unvaccinated are preventing things from getting back to normal.

This surge and the return of some COVID protocols have people wondering if we will see mask mandates, or capacity restrictions put back into place until the numbers go back down.

Beshear says they are not looking at rolling out new capacity limits, saying the vaccine, and people wearing a mask indoors is a safe combination. He says right now he is not looking at a mask mandate but isn’t ruling it out either.

“We are not taking the potential for a mask mandate off the table. But the circumstances are very different. That is, vaccines, offer a huge amount of protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, if we looked at that, and we are not right now, I want to be clear, we would be looking about transmission from vaccinated individuals, and we also have to look at hospitalizations.”

The governor was asked about a vaccine mandate, at least for state workers. He said he does not believe a vaccine mandate would be effective.

There are 1,052 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 486,115 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 9.77% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 231 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,348.

As of Monday, 796 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 250 are in the ICU, and 98 are on ventilators.

The governor did say there is a glimmer of hope with this surge. He says the number of Kentuckians getting vaccinated is noticeably going up. 63% of Kentuckians 18+ have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s 2,319,625 people.

New testing and masking guidance for state health facilities. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/deBZa7zWSZ — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 2, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.