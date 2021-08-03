Advertisement

2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have recently died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The deaths mark a total of four known officer suicides to occur after the insurrection.

Authorities report the body of Officer Gunther Hashida was found inside his home Thursday. He died of a self-inflicted wound. Hashida, who had been with the MPD since 2003, served on the emergency response team within the department’s Special Operations Division.

Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Operations Division. He had been with the department since 2003.(Source: Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home via CNN)

In addition, Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead July 10, according to MPD. He joined the department in November 2016.

The deaths mark four known suicides by officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Officials confirmed in January the deaths by suicide of MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the force, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who had served for 16 years.

The Justice Department has charged more than 550 people in connection with the insurrection, and it is at the center of a high-profile House Select Committee investigation.

For those experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The suspect ditched the truck on Bahama Road, in the Greenbrier neighborhood, and ran off. ...
OnStar stops stolen truck in Lexington, suspect arrested
According to the Menifee County Sheriffs Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle being...
Ky. man arrested after high-speed chase through three counties

Latest News

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment chief is out
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change COVID policies