Boone County house fire ‘suspicious,’ chief says

Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.(FOX19 NOW)
By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of what they say is a suspicious house fire in northern Kentucky.

Hebron firefighters responded the near fully-involved blaze in the 2100 block of Kilgore Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The only resident, a man, got out safely, according to Fire Chief Tony Scheben.

A power line was down in the driveway when crews arrived, so they had to initially attack the fire from different sides, he said.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene.

