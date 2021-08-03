Boone County house fire ‘suspicious,’ chief says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of what they say is a suspicious house fire in northern Kentucky.

Hebron firefighters responded the near fully-involved blaze in the 2100 block of Kilgore Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The only resident, a man, got out safely, according to Fire Chief Tony Scheben.

A power line was down in the driveway when crews arrived, so they had to initially attack the fire from different sides, he said.

Hebron FD chief tells us this fire is suspicious & under investigation.

