Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: Former LMPD detective requests bond reduction after ‘unable to find employment’

Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020...
Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020 pre-trial conference.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former LMPD detective criminally charged for actions taken the night of Breonna Taylor’s death is seeking bond reduction after difficulties finding employment, his attorney said.

Ex-LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was one of the officers involved in a raid at Taylor’s apartment in March of 2020.

On that night, Hankison, along with Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, served a warrant at Taylor’s home, leading to her shooting death.

>> FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison was the only officer charged, but for three counts of wanton endangerment after bullets went into neighbor’s apartments. No charges were presented in relation to Taylor’s death.

Attorney Stewart Matthews, representing Hankison, filed a motion to reduce the former detective’s bond from $15,000, as he has been unable to find employment after being fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June of 2020.

“The amount of time that this litigation has been pending and will continue to pend, has caused (Hankison) to expend his reserve funds and he is having difficulty meeting his daily/monthly living expenses,” Matthews said in the motion.

Matthews argued that the return of funds used to post bail would help Hankison meet financial obligations, and that there is no reason to believe Hankison would fail to appear in future court appearances.

The motion will be brought to a hearing before the Jefferson Circuit Court on August 23.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident
Rupp Arena
UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for upcoming season
Kentucky releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report
Danville head football coach Mark Peach.
Danville begins new era under new head coach Mark Peach
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during...
Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers