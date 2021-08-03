Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with an early fall feel across the Commonwealth and this sets in through the week. Something else setting in is an upper level low spinning right on top of us, bringing an increasing chance for some showers.

This pattern is every bit as cool as advertised and is giving us more of a mid-late September feel.

Temps were back in the 50s this morning with afternoon temps ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. As our upper level low starts to crank, a few showers and storms will fire to our east and may back toward the west into eastern Kentucky. Confusing, huh?\

The threat for a few showers and storms then works a little bit to the west into Wednesday and that shows up on the models.

Temps continue to slowly climb through the end of the week with some scattered showers and storms. That’s a trend likely to take us into the upcoming weekend, but I don’t see a ton of rain from this setup at all.

The numbers are likely to take off early next week with 90 degrees potentially showing up.

