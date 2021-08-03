Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with an early fall feel across the Commonwealth and this sets in through the week. Something else setting in is an upper level low spinning right on top of us, bringing an increasing chance for some showers.

This pattern is every bit as cool as advertised and is giving us more of a mid-late September feel.

Temps were back in the 50s this morning with afternoon temps ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. As our upper level low starts to crank, a few showers and storms will fire to our east and may back toward the west into eastern Kentucky. Confusing, huh?\

The threat for a few showers and storms then works a little bit to the west into Wednesday and that shows up on the models.

Temps continue to slowly climb through the end of the week with some scattered showers and storms. That’s a trend likely to take us into the upcoming weekend, but I don’t see a ton of rain from this setup at all.

The numbers are likely to take off early next week with 90 degrees potentially showing up.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Rain mainly shows up in the eastern sections of the commonwealth.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The remainder of the week will feature below normal temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like weather flexes some August muscle
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels More Like September Than August
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast