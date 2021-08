Daniel Roberts qualifies for 110-meter hurdle semifinals

TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Daniel Roberts has qualified for the semifinals in the 110-meter hurdles.

In his Olympic debut, Roberts’ time of 13.41 was good enough for second place in his heat and No. 11 overall.

The 110-meter hurdle semifinals are set for tonight at 10:00.

Heats➡️Semifinals for @riseofdrob!



Daniel Roberts automatically qualified for semifinals by placing second in his heat with a time of 13.41.



Next up: semifinals TONIGHT, starting at 10 p.m. ET.#HurdleU #UKTF #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/YOWRRMjOlQ — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) August 3, 2021

