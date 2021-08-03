Danville begins new era under new head coach Mark Peach

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Anderson County head coach Mark Peach is the new man in charge at Danville, replacing state-title winning coach Clay Clevenger.

Peach spent fifteen seasons at his alma mater Anderson County before coaching Trigg County in 2020. Now, he lands in Titletown.

”Just really excited to be here,” said Peach. “I feel really fortunate just the tradition here at Danville. All the great teams, all the great players, all the great coaches and just to be a part of it is very exciting. It’s a football town, everybody is excited about football and that’s exciting if you are a football coach.”

After winning a state championship in 2017, Danville had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1920′s. They finished 4-3 last season but there’s a now a heightened sense of urgency.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we haven’t really had any good seasons since my freshman year,” said Danville running back and safety Caleb Burns. “We are working hard we are going to try to surprise some people. People who sleep on us.”

“We are going to have to be more disciplined,” said Danville defensive end Dominique Ford. “Throughout the years that we’ve had losing records and not winning state, we have our routines where we’ve gotten lazier through the years and with the new head coach we are tying to get out of that routine, work harder, be more prepared and be focused.”

Coaching at Danville comes with sky-high expectations, which begs the question: Does Mark Peach enjoy that championship pressure?

“Well I think so,” said Peach. “I’ve been at some places where sometimes you are one of the few people excited about football. To have those expectations I think any football coach would be excited about it.”

Danville opens the 2021 season on August 20 against Garrard County at Lincoln County.

