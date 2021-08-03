Advertisement

Danville begins new era under new head coach Mark Peach

Peach spent fifteen seasons at his alma mater Anderson County.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Anderson County head coach Mark Peach is the new man in charge at Danville, replacing state-title winning coach Clay Clevenger.

Peach spent fifteen seasons at his alma mater Anderson County before coaching Trigg County in 2020. Now, he lands in Titletown.

”Just really excited to be here,” said Peach. “I feel really fortunate just the tradition here at Danville. All the great teams, all the great players, all the great coaches and just to be a part of it is very exciting. It’s a football town, everybody is excited about football and that’s exciting if you are a football coach.”

After winning a state championship in 2017, Danville had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1920′s. They finished 4-3 last season but there’s a now a heightened sense of urgency.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we haven’t really had any good seasons since my freshman year,” said Danville running back and safety Caleb Burns. “We are working hard we are going to try to surprise some people. People who sleep on us.”

“We are going to have to be more disciplined,” said Danville defensive end Dominique Ford. “Throughout the years that we’ve had losing records and not winning state, we have our routines where we’ve gotten lazier through the years and with the new head coach we are tying to get out of that routine, work harder, be more prepared and be focused.”

Coaching at Danville comes with sky-high expectations, which begs the question: Does Mark Peach enjoy that championship pressure?

“Well I think so,” said Peach. “I’ve been at some places where sometimes you are one of the few people excited about football. To have those expectations I think any football coach would be excited about it.”

Danville opens the 2021 season on August 20 against Garrard County at Lincoln County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Rupp Arena
UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for upcoming season
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during...
Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers
Daniel Roberts, of United States competes with Hassane Fofana, of Italy in a men's 110-meter...
Daniel Roberts qualifies for 110-meter hurdle semifinals
United States' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball quarterfinal game...
Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81