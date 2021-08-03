Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other.

The difference: The Americans had Kevin Durant. He scored 29 points to keep his quest for a third Olympic title alive, and the Americans are headed to the medal round after ousting Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a men’s quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games.

Ricky Rubio was brilliant for Spain, scoring 38 points and Sergio Rodriguez added 16 points.

Two wins away from 🥇



Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Keldon Johnson and @usabasketball advanced to the @Olympics semifinals with a 95-81 win over Spain.@DevinBook - 9 pts, 9 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls @Bam1of1 - 5 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls#OlympiansMadeHere



📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/xqyO7fvd63 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 3, 2021

