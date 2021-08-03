FCPS will require face masks for students, staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will require face masks for students and faculty when classes start back up next week.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning in an email sent to families.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announces teachers and students will have to wear masks this fall. He says district leaders made the decision based on recommendations from health officials and rising covid cases. What do you think? More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/JDFDftc2ht — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 3, 2021

“We will require all employees, students, contractors and visitors, regardless of immunization status, to wear a mask on school buses and inside FCPS facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said.

Face masks will also be required on school buses.

Liggins says schools will continue to emphasize the importance of physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning, and sanitizing. He says the district will notify parents of possible COVID-19 exposures on campus. Quarantine protocols will be in place. However, fully vaccinated teachers and students and those who had covid 19 within the past 90 days will not have to quarantine.

FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy released this statement about the decision:

After such a challenging and difficult year, we can all agree that ensuring our students start the school year in-person and remain in-person must be a shared priority.

As we learn more about the Delta variant and the role it’s playing in increased transmission of COVID in our community, our COVID Core Team has been working diligently to develop guidelines for the upcoming year guided by the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, staff, and their families while prioritizing in-person instruction and resumption of normal activities.

Today’s announcement from Superintendent Liggins on the CCT decision--with protocols including universal masking, physical distancing, health screenings, and other health and safety guidelines to start the school year--was not taken lightly by this team—which consists of district leaders and our public health partners. For the past several months, they’ve followed the science and advice of public health professionals and have provided consistent and regular communication to our community and Board team. We respect their work and are grateful for their dedication to our students, families, and staff.

As we’ve seen before, our actions can and will make a difference. I urge you, if eligible, to get vaccinated if you haven’t already and to continue to make decisions that not only keep you safe but keep our entire community safe.

A core value of Fayette County Public Schools is “Students First.” That requires us to do what we can as a district and a community to keep them safe and to keep our schools open for in-person instruction.

Classes start for FCPS students on Wednesday, August 11.

