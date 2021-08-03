Gov. Beshear announces over $10 million for Fayette County’s Cleaner Water Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government has been awarded $11.8 million in funding through the Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program.

The program will deliver clean drinking water and improve water and sewer systems across the state, creating approximately 3,800 jobs.

“Lexington has been working to improve the water in its creeks and streams for many years, and we have made great progress. Today’s announcement takes our work to a new level, making our wastewater treatment process safer for our city,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the plan on Tuesday to convert the wastewater disinfection process from chlorine gas to a safer, more efficient UV light. The new process will help eliminate waterborne diseases in treated wastewater.

“Modernizing these systems will provide better service and better health care for all Kentuckians. Upgraded systems will provide environmentally sound practices. That means we have a greater capacity for economic development and a greater respect for our environment,” Gov. Beshear said.

