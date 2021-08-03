Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate close to 10%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 487,871 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 9.88% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 372 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,352.

As of Tuesday, 824 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 263 are in the ICU, and 96 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,325,008 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

