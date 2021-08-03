Henry Clay football looking for a bounce back year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Henry Clay Blue Devils football team has won just two games over the past two seasons.

2020 brought new challenges for teams across the state. Trying to stay healthy and dealing with canceled games and schedule adjustments. At Henry Clay, the Blue Devils missed an entire month of their season due to covid.

“You know you game plan all week for a team, and then you look up, and you got to cancel the game, or the game got canceled because of covid.,” said head coach Demetruis Gay. “So it was tough. It was real tough for us.”

The result was a 2-4 overall record, with both wins coming against Lafayette. The players say those city games are important.

The Blue Devils return a good amount of players from last year’s young team, and head coach Demetrius Gay is hoping it will pay off. Henry Clay has had an entire offseason to think about a two-win season, and the Blue Devils are eager to be better in 2021.

“The kids are excited,” said Gay. “The coaches are excited. It’s going to be some good football in Kentucky.”

