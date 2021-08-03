‘I just want to get back to a normal schedule:’ Scott Co. students get vaccine before classes begin

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Scott County are rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine.

Isabel Curtis has yet to experience a full, normal year of high school.

“I just want to get back to a normal schedule,” Curtis said. “Because I haven’t had a normal school year since 8th grade.”

She’ll be a junior this year and wants to be in class— not on a computer.

“Virtual wasn’t really hard for me but I think it definitely was hard on some people,” Curtis said.

It’s why she came for a clinic at Scott County High School Monday night and got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was nervous about it. But after talking to my doctor and stuff it was better,” Curtis said.

She hopes to play her part in keeping not only herself healthy, but her friends and family, too.

“I don’t want to be in the hospital. That’s something I don’t want to experience,” Curtis said. “And at the same time I don’t want to get my grandma sick or anyone in my family.”

Curtis says she and her friends have talked a lot about the vaccine and feel it could be the answer to that normal high school experience they have longed for.

“The more people that get vaccinated, the more that we get to not wear our mask and stuff. We get to come to school and not wear our mask and be around each other and not scared to get each other sick,” Curtis said.

Curtis thinks it’s important to talk to your friends about it and keep each other safe.

Sixty percent of 12–18-year-olds in Scott County have gotten the vaccine. There will be another clinic Tuesday night at Great Crossing High School from 6-8:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.