Advertisement

Immunocompromised boy, 7, hospitalized with COVID-19; mom urges vaccinations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A mother’s worst fear came to fruition when her 7-year-old immunocompromised son was hospitalized with COVID-19. She is now encouraging others to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Ashley Henderson spent three days at the hospital with her 7-year old son, who tested positive for COVID-19. Her son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes him more susceptible to getting sick.

“I didn’t know how, honestly, it was going to turn out. He was really sick,” Henderson said. “Saturday evening, he wasn’t feeling well, and then, he actually woke up about 2 a.m. with a pretty significant fever, just not feeling well, was real flushed, real fatigued, just real listless. He just pretty much slept for three days. He was just not himself at all.”

Ashley Henderson's 7-year-old son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes...
Ashley Henderson's 7-year-old son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes him more susceptible to getting sick. He was hospitalized for three days after catching COVID-19.(Source: Ashley Henderson, KMOV via CNN)

Henderson says her family did everything they could to protect the 7-year-old, all getting vaccinated and making sure he learned from home. Somehow, he and her husband still got the virus.

“We don’t really know where he would have got that from because we do keep him… pretty much in a bubble because we don’t know how things affect him when he does get sick,” Henderson said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there were 13 pediatric COVID hospitalizations across the region’s hospitals this week.

Dr. Wail Hayajneh, a pediatric infectious disease expert, expects that number to grow.

“We are seeing more patients, more kids with COVID-19. Not just that, we are seeing more severe disease, and some patients are being admitted to the intensive care unit,” Hayajneh said. “If we have no higher rate of immunization, we’re going to see more cases.”

Henderson hopes her son’s story will encourage others to do their part to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

“If people are not going to protect themselves, do it for other people, people like my son that doesn’t have an immune system to fight this stuff off,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The suspect ditched the truck on Bahama Road, in the Greenbrier neighborhood, and ran off. ...
OnStar stops stolen truck in Lexington, suspect arrested
According to the Menifee County Sheriffs Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle being...
Ky. man arrested after high-speed chase through three counties

Latest News

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment chief is out
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change COVID policies