Jackson Manor nursing home dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are increasing in a community that saw more than a dozen die in a nursing home last year.

We have learned that 22 people have tested positive at Jackson Manor in Anneville. More than 60 contracted COVID-19 at the facility last year and 13 died.

The 22 cases are 11 residents and 11 staff members, but we don’t know how serious those cases are. The numbers come from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Signature HealthCARE officials, the company which owns the nursing home, those cases include both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Jackson Manor’s COVID Unit closed in late Spring, so officials say positive residents will be moved to the closest Signature HealthCARE facility that has a unit. For staff who have tested positive, they will quarantine for 10 days from the first sign of symptoms.

Officials say all staff and residents are screened daily and visitation is temporarily paused and no new admissions will be allowed.

We’re told there is great concern about this latest outbreak after the virus first swept through the small community in 2020.

‘The primary feeling right now is fear and confusion,” said Jackoson County resident Brian Murray. “I think people don’t know where they stand. There’s a lot of people that don’t know what to do. They don’t know whether to get vaccinated or not to get vaccinated.”

The Cumberland Valley District Health Dept. also recently reported one death in Jackson County, an 83-year-old man. Signature Health Care officials told us that death is not connected to Jackson Manor.

