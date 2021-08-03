Madison County Schools not requiring masks for upcoming year

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools will not require masks for the upcoming school year. The district announced it will recommend masks as part of its return to school plan.

There will also be an effort to push vaccinations and keep three feet of social distancing in the classroom.

Masks will still be required on school buses.

More districts are expected to announce their back-to-school plans ahead of the school year as cases of COVID are spiking among younger populations.

