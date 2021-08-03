Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free agent Malik Monk has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Kentucky star became an unrestricted free agent last weekend after spending four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged nearly twelve points per game last season, shooting 40% from three-point range.

The deal with the Lakers is believed to be a minimum salary contract which is in the ballpark of $925,000.

Free agent G Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

