Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers

He spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during...
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 129-104. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free agent Malik Monk has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Kentucky star became an unrestricted free agent last weekend after spending four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged nearly twelve points per game last season, shooting 40% from three-point range.

The deal with the Lakers is believed to be a minimum salary contract which is in the ballpark of $925,000.

