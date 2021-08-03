Advertisement

Man found guilty for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, faces up to 40 years imprisonment

Michael P. Moore faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of several charges, including attempted murder, for the shooting of his ex-girlfriend.(Greenup County court records)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Tuesday of shooting his then girlfriend, Greenup County court officials say.

Michael P. Moore, who’s in his mid-40s, was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio area after Angela Miller was shot in Greenup County. The shooting happened in January 2019.

WSAZ interviewed Miller as she was recovering from the shooting.

Woman shares story of survival after boyfriend allegedly shoots her

Moore was found guilty of the following charges: attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking $500 but less than $10,000, and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

