New regional drivers license office opening in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news for people looking to get their new driver’s licenses a little closer to home.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office will open soon in Manchester.

The office will join a handful of others across our region.

It will be located at 25 Marcum Hill Road and be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled here. Walk-in customers will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Manchester is the 19th regional office opened so far by KYTC with more to follow.

Our other local regional offices are in Catlettsburg, Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg and Somerset.

You can find out more about online renewal options here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.