Advertisement

New study shows updated numbers for breakthrough cases in Lexington

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. But what’s concerning is they’re in fully vaccinated people, which are considered “breakthrough” cases.

A study shows those account for about a third of the city’s new cases.

According to the Fayette County Health Department, nearly 30% of COVID cases last month were found in fully vaccinated people. But this is no surprise to Kevin Hall.

RELATED: ‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

“As more people get vaccinated, we just have a larger pool of people who can be considered a breakthrough case,” Hall said.

Hall emphasized that although the delta variant is causing breakthroughs, those who are vaccinated are still much more protected from the virus.

“No one has ever said that the vaccine would guarantee you wouldn’t get COVID-19. No vaccine can do that. But what we have said is that it gives the best protection from COVID and it prevents you from getting very sick from it,” Hall said.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says people shouldn’t see this data as an excuse to not get the vaccine.

“It’s the argument of saying ‘I’m not gonna wear my seatbelt because I can still die’ or ‘I can still get injured with my seatbelt,’” Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

And as vaccine hesitancy continues, these medical experts predict a difficult month ahead with the number trending upwards.

“The entire month of June, we had 287 COVID-19 cases. Since Friday, we had 360 here in Lexington. This is going in the wrong direction. August is shaping up to be back to where this was with the numbers skyrocketing,” Hall said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident
Rupp Arena
UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for upcoming season
Kentucky releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report
Danville head football coach Mark Peach.
Danville begins new era under new head coach Mark Peach
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during...
Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers