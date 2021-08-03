Nicholas Co. family dishing hot meals to neighbors cleaning up their homes after flash flooding

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are continuing the cleanup process after Friday’s flash flooding in parts of Nicholas County. The Carlisle community is wasting no time to help their neighbors in need.

The Craig family is dishing out hot meals, drinks and dessert. But four days after flash flooding ripped through parts of Carlisle, Erica and Gary Craig may be serving up something even more important.

Days after the flash flooding in Nicholas County, & the Carlisle community quickly came together to help each other. While people on Main Street work to repair the damage to their homes, the Craig family makes sure they have hot meals. More on their resilience tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/vkLpIh0qYA — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) August 2, 2021

“I saw all the damage. The water went down, but the looks on everyone’s faces, it was just a war zone. You’re kind of like, ‘what can I do?’” Erica said.

She wasn’t the only one in Carlisle ready to help pick up the pieces after the storm.

“You can have this house affected by the flood. They forget their home was destroyed to go help their neighbor. I’m just like, man that’s good stuff,” Erica said.

Families gathered, offering popsicles and drinks to those bagging up what’s left of their belongings, as many on Main Street lost everything on the first floors of their homes.

“They’re out here working so hard, they’re trying to clean up, they’re trying to do what they can and sometimes they forget to eat,” Erica said.

She says her family is “just doing something nice” for friends and neighbors, but to the families forced to toss their memories and belongings out on the curb, the gesture is more than just nice.

The community has started a Facebook page called Carlisle’s Comeback. It already has more than 2,000 members. If you need help or supplies, you can post in the group so volunteers can find you.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.