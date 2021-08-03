Advertisement

OVC sues Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville St over exit fees

Both schools left the league this year for the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Ohio Valley Conference
Ohio Valley Conference(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Conference has sued Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, contending they have not paid $1 million exit fees after both schools left the league this year for the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The OVC said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the schools have refused to pay exit fees agreed upon by conference members. The league reminded the schools several months ago but were ignored until just before they left and said they would not pay the fees.

The OVC said it has no ill will toward either school but wants both to honor their commitments. Messages left with both schools’ athletic departments were not immediately returned.

