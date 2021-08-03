Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting.

It happened in the Masterson Station neighborhood just before eight Tuesday morning. Police say a home on Green Valley Court was shot at.

The sound of gunshots in the area jolted people awake. Neighbors told us they heard a commotion around 7:45.

We talked to one of the people who lives there. She didnt want to go on camera but told us several bullets flew through her dining room window. We counted seven bullet holes.

She said she was at work when this happened, but her son was home.

According to police, no one has reported any injuries.

We talked to a neighbor who said hes caught off guard by this incident.

“Doesn’t make me feel good. That’s for sure,” said William Blattman. There’s quite a mix of people here and we seem to get along. Everybody says hi when you walk by them and wave. It’s pretty scary. I would not have thought that would happen in this kind of a neighborhood.”

The homeowner of this house says the incident was caught on camera. She says police have that footage and details on the alleged suspect’s car.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.