Advertisement

Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and killed outside of an apartment building they owned on Keystone Drive. Quickly after, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The situation then took another turn after police say he then set the apartment on fire.

Police say 51-year-old Thomas Birl is in custody now.

We’re told they first got calls of the shooting around 2:30. After police arrived and discovered Birl inside the apartment, they tried for hours to negotiate with him to come out safely.

The Keeneland to Aqueduct Drive areas were closed off to try and keep people out of harm’s way because as police said, bullets could have started flying at any time.

Once police had a warrant, they used rounds of powdered gas to smoke Birl out.

While this was going on, Birl set a fire in the duplex, causing extensive damage inside. Smoke from the fire covered the entire street but was quickly put out.

Police say Birl then gave himself up and came out a window sometime around 6:30.

They took him to a hospital in an ambulance as precaution but say he wasn’t physically hurt.

“The sad news is we had a daughter who the coroner had to call before we got here and let her know that both her parents are gone. That’s not an easy call to make. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those involved,” police chief Rodney Richardson said.

Police have not released a motive or what happened before the shooting. They also have not released Birl’s charges at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident
Rupp Arena
UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for upcoming season
Kentucky releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report
Danville head football coach Mark Peach.
Danville begins new era under new head coach Mark Peach
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, left, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton during...
Malik Monk signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers