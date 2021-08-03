Toyota plant in Georgetown requiring masks again

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers at Toyota’s Georgetown plant will start wearing masks again.

Company officials say, starting Wednesday, Toyota is reinstating the use of masks/face shields as a requirement in its U.S. facilities.

Toyota officials released this statement about the decision:

With the health and safety of our employees as a top priority, following CDC guidelines, effective August 4, we are reinstating the use of masks/face shields as a requirement in our U.S. facilities. We will continue to monitor and adjust as circumstances require.

Unionized auto workers in the U.S. will also go back to wearing masks in all factories, offices and warehouses starting Wednesday because of the spreading delta coronavirus variant.

