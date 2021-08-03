VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about booster shots, vaccinations for homebound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

There was a news article recently about Pfizer suggesting a booster at six months. Is there research to back up the need for a booster, particularly for people at high risk?

Pfizer says it plans to apply for emergency use authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this month. It believes a booster would significantly hike protection against the delta variant.

“At this point, I want to be very clear, people do not need to go out and get a booster shot,” said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The government has been in talks with Pfizer about the vaccine maker’s studies on boosters, but Murthy says the decision on whether to recommend a third dose will be made by the Food and Drug Administration, not the company.

I’m still trying to get a vaccine for my 95-year-old homebound mom. The physician’s assistant who comes to her house isn’t giving shots. Any suggestions where to go from here?

If you are confined to your home, you can request to be vaccinated through the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Call (859) 899-2222.

Need a ride to get your vaccine? There are a few services providing free transportation.

Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in need. Schedule a ride by calling 1 (888) 848-0989.

Also, iTN Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those adults 60 years and older with vision impairments. Schedule a ride by calling (859) 252-8665.

