Gov. Beshear tours flood damage in Nicholas County, announces FEMA will be on site this week

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is heading to Nicholas County Tuesday afternoon to tour flood damage.

Deadly floods hit Carlisle early Friday morning. One woman died and about 100 homes were damaged. Also, 25-30 businesses were impacted.

MORE >> ‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home

The town’s only grocery store, Save-A-Lot, was also flooded and is now closed.

The community is still working together to help families in need as they pick up the pieces and salvage what they can from their homes.

Families and business owners say they don’t know what’s next or who to turn to, and that’s why many showed up to the courthouse on Tuesday to ask Governor Beshear their own questions.

Many of them asked about funding, lost wages, and many insurance questions as well because many of these homes were not considered to be in a flood plain.

The governor was there with state emergency management and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman touring the area and answering those questions. He declared a state of emergency and that will open up more resources to the community.

The National Guard is there and FEMA will be there on Thursday. Gov. Beshear says he’ll be aggressive in making sure federal money comes to this area to help.

“I mean watching people bring every item they have destroyed out of their home and into the front yard so it can ultimately be carted away. Those are memories,” Gov. Beshear said. “Your home is more than a structure. It’s where are you raise your kids, it’s where you have so many memories and I can’t... I can’t imagine what that feels like.”

One man we talked to says he’s lost everything and was only given a $500 voucher from his insurance agency.

