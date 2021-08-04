Advertisement

Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

Hazard ARH
Hazard ARH(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) officials told WYMT the hospital system will require all employees, providers, volunteers, students, and others who work inside of ARH locations in Kentucky and West Virginia to receive full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

ARH officials sent a statement to WYMT explaining due to a fast increase of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and other factors, the hospital system came to this decision.

More information will be made available on Thursday.

You can read the statement below:

