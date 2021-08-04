Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to feature below normal temps as a few showers and storms increase. This action is coming at us from a big upper level low spinning on the region through the end of the week. Beyond this, temps look to surge for a bit into next week before another trough tries to take care of it.

Temps were back into the 50s this morning with a few clouds around. These clouds will also spit out a few showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Kentucky, but this action looks fairly scattered. Highs this afternoon are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The stuff our there today will be coming from the east and southeast and you may actually see this working counter-clockwise around the low. I’ve seen setups like this produce some pockets of very heavy rain, so let’s keep that in mind.

A few more showers and storms will be spinning on Thursday, but I’m torn with how much of a storm chance we get into Friday and Saturday. I’ve been going back and forth on the forecast, but the latest models suggest a few showers and storms show up.

Temps warm into the upper 80s early next week.

