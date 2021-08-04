Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to feature below normal temps as a few showers and storms increase. This action is coming at us from a big upper level low spinning on the region through the end of the week. Beyond this, temps look to surge for a bit into next week before another trough tries to take care of it.

Temps were back into the 50s this morning with a few clouds around. These clouds will also spit out a few showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Kentucky, but this action looks fairly scattered. Highs this afternoon are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The stuff our there today will be coming from the east and southeast and you may actually see this working counter-clockwise around the low. I’ve seen setups like this produce some pockets of very heavy rain, so let’s keep that in mind.

A few more showers and storms will be spinning on Thursday, but I’m torn with how much of a storm chance we get into Friday and Saturday. I’ve been going back and forth on the forecast, but the latest models suggest a few showers and storms show up.

Temps warm into the upper 80s early next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr
‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

Latest News

Temperatures have been running below normal for a while. That trend changes soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for a little longer
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue
Rain mainly shows up in the eastern sections of the commonwealth.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast