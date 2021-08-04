Advertisement

Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris and Gracie Hager owned several properties in Richmond.

Tuesday, they were shot outside one of their apartment buildings on Keystone Drive.

Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police

For a lot of people in Richmond, the Shell near EKU’s campus is a stop they make in their every day routine. The Hagers owned the gas station.

People filling up at the pump told us Wednesday that the Hagers were invested in both their businesses and people. People in the community are leaving flowers by the front door of the Shell.

Many said they are stunned by what happened Tuesday.

Police say the suspect the couple’s killing, Thomas Birl, barricaded himself inside an apartment for hours. After a long stand-off, that resulted in powdered gas being used, police say Birl surrendered.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and killed outside of an apartment building they owned on Keystone Drive.(WKYT)

Friends of the Hagers say its hard to comprehend what happened to the couple.

“They improved everything that they did work with. They made a special effort to make it better and they did that,” said neighbor and friend David Williams. “They were very successful and they did it in a way that people liked and it wasn’t abrasive. And help the community. They were very prominent community people.”

Several of their friends held a prayer vigil late Wednesday night. We’re told a prayer service will also be held Thursday evening at Eastside Christian Church at 6:30.

We’re still working to learn funeral arrangements for the couple.

Richmond police say Birl will be charged with two counts of murder, one count of first degree arson, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first degree criminal mischief.

At last check, Birl had not yet been booked in the Madison County Detention Center. Police told us they hope to have a timeline on that soon.

Right now, it’s still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr
‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Latest News

Firefighters call police to scene of Powell County fire
WATCH | Firefighters call police to scene of Powell County fire
UK HealthCare has joined the growing list of healthe care providers requiring employees to get...
UK HealthCare joins list of health care providers requiring vaccine for employees
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
A panel of state lawmakers heard an update on the state’s unemployment situation.
Ky. lawmakers express concerns, frustration over state’s unemployment situation