Deputies, KSP looking for wanted Frankfort man; considered armed & dangerous
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are asking for your help to find a wanted man.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher O. Hellard, of Frankfort, has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.
Hellard is currently wanted on charges of trafficking in crystal meth, organized crime and receiving stolen property over $10,000 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re told Hellard is also wanted by the Kentucky State Police for an incident on July 27 when he brandished a firearm at a trooper and then got away on an ATV in the area of Flat Creek Road at the Henry/Franklin County line.
Hellard is also facing several charges in connection with that incident, including receiving stolen property of a firearm, possession of crystal meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hellard is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know the whereabouts of Hellard you can leave an anonymous tip at “Text-A-Tip” line at 502-320-3306 or call the dispatch center at 502-875-8582. You can also call your nearest Kentucky State Police post.
If you see Hellard, do not try to stop him or interact with him.
