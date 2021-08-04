Advertisement

Deputies, KSP looking for wanted Frankfort man; considered armed & dangerous

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are asking for your help to find a wanted man.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher O. Hellard, of Frankfort, has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher O. Hellard, of Frankfort, has multiple outstanding arrest warrants(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)

Hellard is currently wanted on charges of trafficking in crystal meth, organized crime and receiving stolen property over $10,000 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Hellard is also wanted by the Kentucky State Police for an incident on July 27 when he brandished a firearm at a trooper and then got away on an ATV in the area of Flat Creek Road at the Henry/Franklin County line.

Hellard is also facing several charges in connection with that incident, including receiving stolen property of a firearm, possession of crystal meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hellard is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Hellard you can leave an anonymous tip at “Text-A-Tip” line at 502-320-3306 or call the dispatch center at 502-875-8582. You can also call your nearest Kentucky State Police post.

If you see Hellard, do not try to stop him or interact with him.

