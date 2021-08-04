Deputies, KSP looking for wanted Frankfort man; considered armed & dangerous

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are asking for your help to find a wanted man.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher O. Hellard, of Frankfort, has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Hellard is currently wanted on charges of trafficking in crystal meth, organized crime and receiving stolen property over $10,000 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Hellard is also wanted by the Kentucky State Police for an incident on July 27 when he brandished a firearm at a trooper and then got away on an ATV in the area of Flat Creek Road at the Henry/Franklin County line.

Hellard is also facing several charges in connection with that incident, including receiving stolen property of a firearm, possession of crystal meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hellard is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Hellard you can leave an anonymous tip at “Text-A-Tip” line at 502-320-3306 or call the dispatch center at 502-875-8582. You can also call your nearest Kentucky State Police post.

If you see Hellard, do not try to stop him or interact with him.

