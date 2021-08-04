Advertisement

‘The devil has a grip on them:’ Report shows Ky. overdose deaths increased by 49% last year

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 911 call center inside the London State Police Post has been getting a lot of overdose calls, the most common type of call as of late, especially in the year 2020.

“They have chosen to put something in their body. Knowing it could be the one that kill them. They know it’s killed their best friend,” Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Almost 2,000 people died of overdoses in 2020, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. That’s 49% more than in 2019.

“You know that’s 2,000 families. That number gets higher. People love those people. They have an addiction. They can’t overcome. The devil has a grip on them,” Trooper Pennington said.

State Office of Drug Control Policy officials say the pandemic was a major contributing factor including the interruption of routine for those in recovery, people being in isolation, economic issues, and anxiety increases.

“Absolutely we are hearing those stories over and over again. How the pandemic and the stressors increased the relapsed rate,” said Matt Brown with Addiction Recovery Care.

Brown says they have a solution, and they say it can work.

“So we have a residential program that allows for education, job training, life skills, college equivalent courses,” Brown said.

Brown says it’s getting better because people are realizing they need help and are seeking it out.

State officials say fentanyl was found in more than 70% of the people who died of overdoses.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr
‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

Latest News

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in...
A look at how nerve agents, rockets are destroyed at Blue Grass Army Depot
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports highest single-day COVID-19 case total in months, positivity rate over 10%
The town of Carlisle is still trying to pick up the pieces from devasting flooding. A crisis...
Phone hotline set up to help Nicholas County flood victims