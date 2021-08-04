Advertisement

Fentanyl powder exposure sends police officers to the hospital

Exposure to fentanyl powder during a traffic stop sent some Ashland Police officers to the...
Exposure to fentanyl powder during a traffic stop sent some Ashland Police officers to the hospital on Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Exposure to fentanyl powder during a traffic stop sent some Ashland Police officers to the hospital on Tuesday.

The Ashland Police Department released that information Wednesday, saying the officers were treated at King’s Daughters Medical Center and released.

According to the release, the power was sent airborne as a suspect resisted officers. Paramedics from Boyd County EMS were called to the scene.

Suspects were arrested during the incident, but no names have been released.

The officers’ vehicles and uniforms have since been decontaminated, according to Ashland Police.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr
‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

Latest News

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in...
A look at how nerve agents, rockets are destroyed at Blue Grass Army Depot
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports highest single-day COVID-19 case total in months, positivity rate over 10%
Source: WBRC video
‘The devil has a grip on them:’ Report shows Ky. overdose deaths increased by 49% last year
The town of Carlisle is still trying to pick up the pieces from devasting flooding. A crisis...
Phone hotline set up to help Nicholas County flood victims