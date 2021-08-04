Advertisement

Firefighters call police to scene of Powell County fire

The scene is now under control.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters have called police to the scene of an early morning trailer fire in Powell County.

The fire started early Wednesday morning on Rowland Avenue.

The trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but the scene is currently under control.

Clay City Fire Chief Eric Strange says a man approached crews while they were fighting the fire and asked for medical help.

Chief Strange says the man claimed he was on the porch when the fire began, even though the trailer is supposed to be unoccupied.

An arson investigator is headed to the scene.

