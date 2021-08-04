Advertisement

Indiana state trooper adopts kittens abandoned on highway

ISP is taking name suggestions for the kittens.
Sgt. Wheeles with ISP's Versailles Post found some kittens along the interstate on Wednesday,...
Sgt. Wheeles with ISP's Versailles Post found some kittens along the interstate on Wednesday, and now a trooper is adopting them!(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - An Indiana State Police trooper is adopting two kittens found abandoned along I-65 on Wednesday.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles Post says he found the kittens in a pet carrier along the interstate in southern Jackson County.

The kittens were unharmed.

“We freed them from their cell and gave them some fresh water,” Wheeles wrote in a tweet. “A trooper is adopting them.”

